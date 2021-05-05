YFN Lucci Hit With Racketeering Indictment, Still Faces Murder Charge

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

“This indictment is unprecedented. Period.”

Those were the words Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis told Atlanta’s WSB-TV on Tuesday (May 4).

“There’s been a huge spike in violent crime,” Willis said. “I made a commitment to bring the best and the brightest minds here, many of which you see sitting here right now so that we could deal with this issue of this violent crime.”

The 105-count racketeering indictment he is referring to lists Rayshawn Bennett, known in the music world as YFN Lucci, as one of 12 men that are allegedly members of the Bloods street gang. Officials used lyrics and social media posts from the rapper to help build their case.

“I think that it sends a significant message, a profound message that regardless of your status that the City of Atlanta and Fulton County in partnership is coming after you if you violate the crimes in our county, in our city,” Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant said.

Now, Lucci’s Instagram, which boasts more than 4 million followers, has just one post: A February 2 video promoting the song “I Gotcha.”

News of the indictment comes just months after the rapper was arrested for his alleged role in a drive-by shooting.

According to an arrest warrant obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Lucci is accused of driving three other men into gang territory Dec. 10, where two people in his car opened fire with assault-style rifles.

28-year-old James Adams, one of the men in Lucci’s vehicle, was struck in the head by return gunfire and later died.

Following his January 13 arrest, Lucci posted a $500,000 surety bond and was released.

Lucci’s lawyer Drew Findling defended his client against the latest charges, telling WSB-TV that the rapper is “not a gang member. What he is is an internationally recognized musical artist that is a triple platinum winner, that has performed all over the United States and all over the world.”

