YFN Lucci Turns Himself In, Facing Murder Rap

YFN Lucci has turned himself into the authorities. Earlier this week, Atlanta PD revealed the rapper was wanted for his alleged involvement in a homicide.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Consitution, Lucci turned himself in and was booked at the Fulton County Jail on Wednesday evening (Jan. 13). But not before releasing a new music video, though. Earlier in the day he dropped the visual for a song called “Rolled On” via social media.

Lucci is facing charges that include felony murder, aggravated assault, participation in criminal gang activity, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

We’ve also received details about the incident, and they’re grisly. According to TMZ, witnesses say they saw the victim being dragged by an SUV.

TMZ’s obtained audio of the 911 call a woman made in Atlanta last month when she saw a white SUV speeding by “with a man hanging out of the car.” She says she eventually saw the man get shoved out onto the street.

The witness told the operator the victim appeared to have suffered a gunshot wound to the head, and she desperately tried to get an ambulance to the location because the man was “still trying to fight for his life.”

She remained on the scene while waiting for the ambulance, standing near the victim — and said he was “taking his last breath” and he died moments later.

Listen to the audio below. The victim, James Adams, 28, was shot in the head and died from his injuries.

Considering this is a murder charge, don’t expect YFN Lucci to make bail anytime soon.

