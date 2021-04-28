Drew Sidora Explains Her Wig Gag Gift On Real Housewives Of Atlanta [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Actress and the newest peach holder Drew Sidora is making her mark on reality TV. While many RHOA fans didn’t agree with her gag gift on the last episode, Drew says she’s here to stay. The Chicago native shares what she’s learned on her first season, her upcoming acting opportunities, and why she decided to bring a wig to Cynthia Bailey’s white elephant Friendmas event.

