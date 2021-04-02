The ‘RHOA’ Ladies Come Dressed To Kill In All-Black At The Reunion

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Give me fashion, but make it dark. The ladies of ‘RHOA’ are all dressed to kill for the season thirteen reunion special as they stunned in all-black at the in-person reality TV affair.

Kandi Burruss teased fans, on social media, with her look, and let’s just say, the mistress has arrived! Kandi a.k.a Mistress Angel brought the heat in latex while giving us a look straight out a pin-up girl catalog.

Despite her catty antics, LaToya gave us the entertainment we needed this season and she didn’t disappoint at the reunion with her feathery fashions. Toya initially claimed she wouldn’t be at the reunion because she was sick, but sis pulled it together and showed up to show out and defend her villain role.

Marlo Hampton gave us major thigh action in a silhouette showing gown.

Keep scrolling to see what the ladies wore!

