Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

If you thought women were weak in the knees over Drake before, wait till they get a load of him now.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

With his next album, Certified Lover Boy, on deck to bomb away, Drizzy seems to be getting in shape for the pending tour. from the looks of things, the man might start going by LL Cool Drake or something.

Recently, the 6 God showed off his new physique on social media and gave fans a sneak peek of what to expect when he performs on stage in the coming months. Looking like a WWE wrestler, Drake is seen working out with fellow OVO representatives Chubbs and Roxx, and it seems like he can carry a few women off to his hotel room at the same time. With their consent, of course.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Y’all know CLB is going to have the kind of tracks that’ll have Drake ripping his shirt off stage now. Son might shoot a whole video focused on himself basically naked a la D’Angelo’s “How Does It Feel.” Imagine this version of Drake making a music video with the 2003 version of 50 Cent? Women would’ve gone bonkers making it the top video on TRL and 106 & Park.

Props to Drizzy for getting this kinda ripped cause Lord knows it ain’t easy. Prepare to see your girl swoonin’ over Drake at that next concert and look at your sideways in-between sets if you ain’t in shape. Unless of course Drizzy and Rick Ross tour together and both take to the stage with their shirts off. That’ll help balance how you look in her eyes. Just sayin.’

RELATED NEWS:

Drake Denies Wanting To Date Kim Kardashian

Hot Spot: Drake Celebrates 3 Hits On Billboard, Says Bow Wow Was His Inspiration [WATCH]

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Drake Shows Off New Brolic Body was originally published on hiphopwired.com