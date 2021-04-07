What’s Trending: Excuses People Give For Not Getting The COVID Vaccine… [WATCH]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

As time goes on, people are deciding to either get vaccinated or not. A lot of African-American people are apprehensive of getting the vaccine either due to history or not trusting the health care system. For today’s What’s Trending, the show discusses reasons why people are choosing to not get the COVID vaccine. Hear listeners share why they’re not getting it or the excuses people are giving for not choosing the vaccine.

