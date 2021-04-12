Attorney Ben Crump Shares Update On Derek Chauvin Trial + Recent Shooting In Minnesota [WATCH]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Attorney Ben Crump shares an update on the Derek Chauvin Trial. He talks about George Floyd’s family praying that he gets justice and Derek Chauvin is criminally charged with the murder of George Floyd. Also while dealing with this case, Crump introduces the recent shooting of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. He also gives updates on cases of black women shot by the police as well.

