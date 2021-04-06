How Bout Dah: Bhad Bhabie Earned $1 Million In Six Hours On OnlyFans Debut, Allegedly

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

It seems Bhad Bhabie is finally cashing out on her celebrity. She said she made a million in a couple of hours after joining OnlyFans.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

As spotted on Page Six Danielle Peskowitz Bregoli just hit a lick and you didn’t even know it. On Thursday, April 1 she joined the London-based content subscription service. Prior to making the move she teased it with a video of her wearing different lingerie sets. “saw your 6 million comments and now I’m answering your call we breaking all the rules. onlyfans.com/bhadbhabie. See u biches there. LINK IN BIO,” she wrote.

Later that day she returned to her Instagram with receipts, literally. The post in question showed an itemized report of her earnings for the day totaling a whopping $1,092,762.63. “not bad for 6 hours we broke the f*** out of that onlyfans record,” the caption read. While she secured the bag some folks were still critical of her 18-year-old body. Others questioned the folks who actually logged on and paid to see a teenager’s thirst trap. She responded via Instagram Story saying “Lol I don’t have no big donkey booty so don’t expect that over here I can not supply that if you have any complaints call customer service”.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

According to the gossip rag, an insider who is allegedly very familiar with the app says she is on track to earn a cool 5 million in her first 24 hours. OnlyFans has yet to comment on the claim that she broke their earnings record for a content creator.

Photo: @bhadbhabie

RELATED NEWS:

Actress Camille Winbush Announces Her OnlyFans Debut, Fans Joke That TV Dad Bernie Mac Is “Turning Over In His Grave”

Wild Thoughts: Fat Joe Partners With DJ Khaled For Joint OnlyFans Account

Dwyane Wade Floats Idea of Starting An OnlyFans Account With Gabrielle Union

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

How Bout Dah: Bhad Bhabie Earned $1 Million In Six Hours On OnlyFans Debut, Allegedly was originally published on hiphopwired.com