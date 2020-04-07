Bhad Bhabie popped in her IG Live with wht appeared to be a much browner complexion, and Black Twitter proceeded to let her know how inappropriate .

Keep in mind, this is what Bhad Babie looks like…

And this is what she posted.

For those unaware, Bhad Bhabie and the po-white-trash goals “Cash Me Outside” girl who came to fame on Dr. Phil a few years back are one and the same. Born Danielle Bregoli, she decided to become a rapper and actually enjoys success as such.

Her latest endeavor is the aforementioned video where she looks like she’s seemingly going for a tanned Kardashian aesthetic. Obviously, if it smells like blackface, looks like blackface and talks like blackface, you know the rest.

Bhad Bhabie is already persona non grata on the woke Internets, so many were ready to hold her to the fire when the cultural appropriation jig was spotted, and rightfully so.

Peep some of the best slander below.

the fuck you mean this is bhad bhabie….she is a white woman. i told her ass to act white and i got d3ath threats from her ugly ass minions. people need to realize how weird this bitch is. pic.twitter.com/vnf3qdanBa — asia⁷ misses jk ☆ (@je0nluvrr) April 6, 2020

Blackfishing: Bhad Bhabie Pops Up With Brown Skin, Twitter Pops Off was originally published on hiphopwired.com