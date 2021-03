Sunday Blessings: The Isley Brothers And Earth Wind & Fire Up Next For Verzuz

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

After the success of Verzuz tandem with Apple Music, the platform launched by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland announced a new partnership with the social media app Triller, giving participants in Verzuz equity in the app and shares. The new business move not only would see artists paid, but it would also give way to new matchups such as an all-timer featuring The Isley Brothers vs. Earth Wind & Fire.

The matchup is set to take place on Easter Sunday (April 4). Fans can watch the showdown via Instagram or the Triller app. The brand shared a flyer featuring their upcoming matchups on Instagram Saturday (March 20), asking fans to guess the others.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“We’re just getting started,” the caption read. “We got so much on the way and can’t wait to reveal the rest, but for now… The Isley Brothers vs Earth, Wind & Fire | April 4th, Redman vs Method Man | “How High” 4/20 Special. Watch on @verzuztv or @Triller. Try to guess the other ones!!”

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Together, EWF and the Isleys represent Saturday mornings cleaning up, decades of funk and R&B music. The Isleys have been recording for well over seven decades, delivering classics such as “Footsteps In The Dark,” “Between The Sheets,” “Voyage To Atlantis,” “Fight The Power,” and more. The fabled Elements are considered one of the legendary groups of all-time with classic songs such as “Serpentine Fire,” “Let’s Groove Tonight,” “September,” “Boogie Wonderland,” “After The Love Has Gone” and more.

Previous Verzuz with R&B legends of the era including Patti Labelle and Gladys Knight in September 2020 as well as highly rated affairs between Jill Scott and Erykah Badu and Brandy versus Monica.

RELATED: Timbaland & Swizz Beatz Sells VERZUZ To Triller, Shares Equity With Artists

RELATED: D’Angelo’s Black Mink Coat Stole The Show At Last Night’s Verzuz

15 photos

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Sunday Blessings: The Isley Brothers And Earth Wind & Fire Up Next For Verzuz was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com