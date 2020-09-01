VERZUZ Recap: Social Media’s Funniest Moments During The Monica VS Brandy Set

After a long-awaited battle, Monica and Brandy gave the culture thee concert of quarantine.

Live from Tyler Perry Studios, the two artists shared their hits, fan favorites, and collaborations from our hidden memories. In between the music, fans learned so much about the two from their inspirations, creating music while with child, and their long industry pushed feud.

Thank you QUEENS for such an EPIC #VERZUZ! You brought joy at a much needed time ✨ pic.twitter.com/O5mttNiQNS — Verzuz (@verzuzonline) September 1, 2020

The ’90s legends made VERZUZ history by topping the views at 1.5 million viewers on Instagram live alone and maintaining at least 1.2 million for 3 hours. Their catalogs took the fan base on a nostalgic ride remembering old teenage heartthrobs from classic music videos, their first heartbreaks, or growing up with your mama jamming them on the radio.

Whether your playlist is filled more with #TeamMonica or #TeamBrandy both women brought their vibes to the show for everyone to enjoy. While celebrating their careers, social media of course chimed in on everything. From the old school to millennials, users brought out all the jokes ranging from their historic beef, their different styles of music, and their fire and ice relationship during the show. Brandy’s poetry made fans joke about her performing at “Andell’s” and fashionistas debated whether Monica was wearing boots, pants, or a combination of both.

Even decades after “The Boy Is Mine”, this VERZUZ was a key event in history showcasing the talent and extensive careers of both artists and social media users took the time to make it funny. At the end of the day, both women loved on each other and that’s all that matters.

How the Brandy and Monica #Verzuz really ended. ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/7pDpaRvRj9 — THE NEIGHBORHOOD TALK (@TNHTalk) September 1, 2020

Check out some of the funniest tweets that made the timeline go crazy while watching this record-breaking VERZUZ.

