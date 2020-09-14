Hot Spot: Reactions To The Patti LaBelle & Gladys Knight VERZUZ [WATCH]

Last night’s VERZUZ battle, gave all the generations life! From the young kids to the old heads, multiple generations indulged in grown folks business and classic music from our favorite aunties.

Patti LaBelle and Gladys Knight definitely put on a legendary show where they gave us history lessons and soul. The two celebrated each other all night, sang live, and shared stories from the past.

Listen to the Hot Spot for Da Brat’s reaction!

