Is It A Political Stunt or Will Matthew McConaughey Really Run For Texas Governor?

There has been a history of celebrities running for office. California elected actor, Arnold Schwarzenegger, as governor in 2003. America voted its’ biggest reality star, Donald Trump, into office in 2016 and he became the new face of our nation. Another Hollywood star is hitting the campaign trail in Texas. Matthew McConaughey is toying with the idea of running for Texas governor, though his politics remain a mystery to us.
No one was checking for McConaughey in the political arena, but apparently, he has never even declared his partisanship in the potential race. He has not voted in a primary in Texas. The award-winning actor declined to say whether or not he would run as a Democrat, a Republican or a Liberal.
According to The Hill, McConaughey says that running for Texas governor is a “true consideration,” and no longer just an idle fantasy to fill magazine interviews.
