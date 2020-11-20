Holly Robinson Peete Says Donald Trump Called Her The “N-Word” During ‘Apprentice’ Finale

Donald Trump is being called out for alleged racism once again, but this time it was on the set of his former hit reality series The Celebrity Apprentice and Holly Robinson Peete claims to have proof.

According to the veteran actress during her interview on SiriusXM’s The Karen Hunter Show, during her stint on the show, the outgoing president called her the “N-word” after her stellar performance during season 9. Peete recalled the incident which she alleges took place during the show’s season 9 finale that came down to a nail-biting final decision between Peete and singer Bret Michaels to determine the winner.

“I found him to be kind of piggish and bullish and stuff, but I didn’t find him to be just this…who he is now, I did not see that,” Peete began while reflecting about her time with Trump.“Shortly after the finale, rumors started going around that he had tossed out an ‘N-word’ referring to me. And I was like, ‘huh?’ When the producer told me when it happened, during the finale, I remember the moment. I wasn’t in earshot, but I could see them deciding between me and Bret Michaels.”

It was when the producers declined to change the outcome that Peete states Trump called her the racial epitaph.

“I saw him talking with producers and they’re really animated and that was when I heard that he said, ‘They want the ‘N-word’ to win.’ Because I guess the network wanted me to win or me to be chosen and Trump wanted Bret,” Holly Robinson Peete continued. “And the quote was he ‘wanted the N-word to win’ and I heard it and you know, how could anybody believe that he wouldn’t say something like that? I firmly believe he probably uses that language all the time. And then by the time it sort of started resurfacing, I didn’t even really address it too much because I felt like, what difference is it going to make? People have accepted the things that he said, that are so vile about so many other people, what difference is it going to make if he said that about me.”

Peete, who stated she participated in the show raise money for autism awareness through the HollyRod Foundation, revealed that her agreement to appear on The Celebrity Apprentice was made prior to her finding out the truth about Trump and the real version of the reality star turned President that we all see today.

“Y’all don’t want to meet ‘Philadelphia Holly’ because ‘Philadelphia Holly’ is not the Holly everybody knows from TV.”

Holly Robinson Peete Says Donald Trump Called Her The “N-Word” During ‘Apprentice’ Finale was originally published on hiphopwired.com

