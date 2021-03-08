Money Matters: Jini Thornton Gives Stimulus Checks Updates & Gives Women Money Advice [WATCH]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

There’s a lot of money news going on and Jini Thornton is dishing it. Officials just passed the latest coronavirus pandemic relief bill and citizens are expecting another round of stimulus checks. Thornton breaks down the bill and when we cant expect those checks. Also to celebrate International Women’s Day, Jini gives the ladies some money advice and shares some things to know when it comes to women making money.

