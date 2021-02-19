Quinton Davis’ Warm The Block Campaign Is Helping People All Over Texas [WATCH]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Atlanta-based entrepreneur and changemaker Quinton Davis has been dedicating his time recently to help people all over Texas during one of the worst winter storms in history. His starting point was booking hotels all over Dallas and Houston to help people who were struggling without water and heat. He also has a team of snow trucks that are delivering food free of cost. If you are in Texas and in need of help or want to support the cause, please visit https://warmtheblock.com/.

