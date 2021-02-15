Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Regina King was the host of the most recent (Feb. 13) episode of Saturday Night Live, and of course, she held it down. The Oscar-winning actress kicked things off with an opening monologue that featured some woke actual factuals as well as some assistance from SNL vet Kenan Thompson.

“If you’re Black you probably know me from being in some of your favorite movies. If you’re white you probably know me from Watchmen or this monologue,” said King matter-of-factly when discussing her wild career that includes sitcom 227 and voicing both Riley and Huey in The Boondocks.

She then hit the audience with, “Whenever Black fame gets too crazy for me, I just go to the next white town and I’m the regular suspicious shopper again,” which led to some uncomfortable laughter.

But where is the lie?

Thompson then rolled up dressed like a Run-DMC stan and hilariously played Hip-Hop hypeman to the One Night In Miami director.

King also starred in a number of skits including a What’s Your Type? dating show and, of course, a Gorilla Glue Girl skit, that you can see below.

But can we get a new season of Watchmen, though?

Regina King Set Off ‘SNL’ With Kenan Thompson Assisted Monologue, Gorilla Glue Girl Sketch [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com