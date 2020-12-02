Regina King Is Named One Of PEOPLE Magazine’s “People of the Year”

Regina King has been motivational force in the Black community since her days on 227. The actress, director, and producer is the recipient of an Academy Award, a Golden Globe Award, and four acting Primetime Emmy Awards, the most for an African-American performer. In 2019 Time magazine named her one of the 100 most influential people in the world. Now in 2020, PEOPLE Magazine has named Regina King one of their “People of the Year.”

“I feel like this is the path I was supposed to be on,” Regina told PEOPLE Magazine. “I don’t necessarily see it as a renewed purpose. But I have a little more power now, in my choices, and in my ability to amplify a message,” she continued. “I have things I’m very passionate about. And I feel very lucky to be able to use my art and my voice collectively.”

She is one of the many celebrities to use her platform to speak up against racial injustices. Regina has taken a firm stance on the importance of voting, even though she says she doesn’t identify with both the Republican or Democratic parties. Despite this year’s heightened racial tension, she remains optimistic about the possibility of change.

“I do believe in the good of humanity,” says King. “And I want us to be on the other side of us coming together as humankind. But we cannot become complacent. We still have to fight. We’re going to get more scraped knuckles and skinned knees. But after those wounds heal, we’ll have the beauty in the bruises.”

Regina King’s influence in acting, producing, and directing make her more than deserving of this title. You can watch the full episode of People of the Year: Regina King streaming now on PeopleTV.com.