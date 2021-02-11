A ‘The Best Man’ Series Is Coming To NBC’s Peacock, OG Cast Locked In

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

One of the culture’s most beloved movies will continue to live on in the streaming era. NBC has picked up the television rights to The Best Man.

The National Broadcasting Company is doubling down on its efforts to capture more Black and Brown viewers. The media conglomerate has announced that they will be bringing back the romantic comedy film as a series on their Peacock platform. Shadow And Act are reporting that the show will be titled The Best Man: Final Chapters and has been green-lighted for 10 episodes. The feature also states that the original crew will all be making a return including Morris Chestnut, Melissa De Sousa, Taye Diggs, Regina Hall, Terrence Howard, Sanaa Lathan, Nia Long, and Harold Perrineau.

“We’re excited to reunite this beloved cast for a limited series run of The Best Man for Peacock,” said Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television, and Streaming. “With a powerhouse duo like Malcolm and Dayna at the helm, fans will fall in love with our favorite group of friends all over again.” Universal Television President Erin Underhill said, “When Malcolm joined the UTV family, our first conversation was about our collective desire to bring his groundbreaking Universal feature franchise to television. Three years and one pandemic later, we’re on the brink of doing just that. I’m thrilled for us all to see this goal come to fruition.”

Morris Chestnut shared in the excitement with an Instagram post confirming the announcement. “It’s OFFICIAL! GET YO POPCORN READY!! Looking forward to sharing the screen with all this talent again…@tayediggsinsta @theterrencehoward @haroldperrineau @iamnialong @sanaalathan @1melissadesousa” he wrote.

The Best Man: Final Chapters will be written and executive produced by Malcolm D. Lee and Dayna Lynne North.

