DontMuteDC: Regina Hall Brings Go-Go To The BET Awards [PHOTOS + VIDEO]

D.C.’s own Regina Hall brought the Go-Go all the way to LA for the BET Awards! To kick it off, Hall did a parody of Beyonce‘s intro to her Netflix “Homecoming,” called “Homegrown.” She quizzed the dancers on D.C. while quoting Mayor Marion Barry and Blac Chyna.

She ended with a prayer including the classic Junkyard Band track “Sardines.” And then the fun started.

Hall brought Taraji P. Henson, James Funk from Rare Essence and Suga Bear from E.U along to show the world what D.C. is all about!

And we also found out that Billy Ray Cyrus might have a Howard university connection.

Toward the end of the performance the backdrop read “Go-Go Madness #DontMuteDC,” sending a clear message the our culture is here to stay.

Check out some of the best moments below…

