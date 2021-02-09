Watch: Erica Campbell, Kierra Sheard, PJ Morton & More Perform at 2021 Super Bowl Gospel Celebration

Entertainment News
The Super Bowl Gospel Celebration was nothing short of amazing. It was a virtual version (re: Coronavirus), but the message still rang clear and this year’s theme was “Nothing Can Stop Us.” 

The 22nd annual show, which aired on BET this past Saturday (February 7) opened with prayer by Pastor Michael Todd and featured performances by The NFL Choir, Erica Campbell, Voices of Fire presented by Pharrell Williams, PJ Morton, Zacardi Cortez, Darrel Walls, Koryn Hawthorne, John P. Kee, and Kierra Sheard. Actor Courtney B. Wilson and NFL players Desean Jackson, Tom Brady, Odell Beckham Jr., and more even made appearances.

Check out performances and photos below!

 

 

 

 

 

