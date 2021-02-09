Mary Wilson Of The Supremes Dies At 76

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Founding member of ‘The Supremes’, Mary Wilson has suddenly passed away.

Her longtime friend and publicist, Jay Schwartz told CNN in a public statement that she passed away suddenly on the evening of Feb. 8.

Wilson co-founded The Supremes alongside Diana Ross and Florence Ballard at 15-years-old in Detroit. They would later become trailblazers for Motown Records in the 1960s.

Barry Gordy made a statement on the passing of Wilson saying, “The Supremes were always known as the ‘sweethearts of Motown’ … I was always proud of Mary. She was quite a star in her own right and over the years continued to work hard to boost the legacy of The Supremes. Mary Wilson was extremely special to me. She was a trailblazer, a diva, and will be deeply missed.”

The singer passed away in her Las Vegas home. She was 76.

