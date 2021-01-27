Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

NBA Analyst Sekou Smith Dies Of COVID-19 Complications, Twitter Mourns A Legend

The beloved NBA journalist was just 48.

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video
CLOSE
Sekou Smith

Source: NBA TV / Turner Sports

Beloved NBA analyst Sekou Smith has reportedly died of complications from COVID-19. He was just 48.

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

TMZ reports that Smith had been battling COVID-19. On Tuesday evening (Jan 26), NBA TV, which has employed Smith as an analyst for over a decade, confirmed his passing.

“The NBA mourns the passing of Sekou Smith, a beloved member of the NBA family,” said NBA Commissioner Adam Silver in a statement. “Sekou was one of the most affable and dedicated reporters in the NBA and terrific friend to so many across the league.”

Proudly born and raised in Grand Rapids, Atlanta was his current home. Smith is survived by his wife and three children.

As soon as news broke of Smith’s untimely passing, the heartfelt condolences immediately started rolling in from friends, peers, pro athletes, and fans. The humble journalist had clearly made an indelible impact during his career.

Rest in power Sekou Smith.

This story is developing. 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SEE ALSO:

Prelude To Greatness?: LaMelo Ball Becomes The Youngest NBA Player Ever To Record A Triple-Double

Master P & NBA All-Star Baron Davis Are Looking To Make Reebok Black Owned

James Harden is A No-Show For Practice After Alleged Weekend at Strip Club, Violating NBA’s COVID-19 Protocols

Gone But Not Forgotten: Celebrities & Public Figures Who Died in 2021
Rickey Smiley & Larry King
6 photos

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

NBA Analyst Sekou Smith Dies Of COVID-19 Complications, Twitter Mourns A Legend  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

coronavirus , Sekou Smith

More From Rickey Smiley Show
Videos
Get All Videos
Close