Master P & NBA All Star Baron Davis Are Looking To Make Reebok Black Owned

Rap mogul, Master P is a reputable businessman who prides himself on ensuring Black people are at the forefront of all business, not just music and entertainment. Both Master P and former two-time NBA All-Star Baron Davis are reportedly seeking to make a multi-billion dollar purchase as Forbes reported that the pair are looking to buy Reebok from Adidas. Master P and Davis are respectable figures in their respective fields and they are also masters of the business world.

There’s a $2.4 billion asking price on the table for Reebok’s enterprise and Master P and Davis are enthused to pay what it costs to make it Black-owned.

Master P has been discussing ownership within the Black community for some time. After investing in Rap Snacks, he began taking on the food industry by storm with his own brand, Uncle P’s food products including pancake mix, syrup, grits, rice, beans, and oatmeal. This also came soon after food brands like Aunt Jemima and Uncle Ben’s were under fire for the racist stereotypes in their packaging and names.

