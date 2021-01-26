Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

In true 2020/2021 fashion a cat’s birthday party held in Santo Domingo, Chile has turned into a COVID-19 spreader event.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Fifteen people’s positive COVID-19 test were all traced back to a cat’s birthday party. Ten of the fifteen people actually attended the party, and the other five were family members of the party-goers. The birthday kitty has not contracted the disease.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Dominican Republic has reported over 694,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus, and more than 17,000 deaths. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)has named Chile as a high-risk travel destination.

source

SEE ALSO:

Bow Wow Feels ‘Singled Out’ By Houston’s Mayor Over COVID-19 Violations At Club Events

COVID Crazy: Ohio Nightclub Fined For Hosting Trey Songz Show With No Social Distancing

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Cat’s Birthday Party Leads to COVID-19 Spread was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com