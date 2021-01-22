GG Townson & Laila Odom Wish This Scene Didn’t Get Deleted From The Salt-N-Pepa Biopic [WATCH]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

If you’re waiting for the Salt-N-Pepa movie, just know the movie will blow you away! GG Townson who plays Cheryl “Salt” James and Laila Odom who plays Sandra “Pepa” Denton dish some behind-the-scenes details of the upcoming Lifetime biopic. The two share their experience with working hands-on with the iconic group, going through a 6-week boot camp, and scenes of the film that they wish stayed in the film.

The Salt-N-Pepa biopic will air on Lifetime, January 23rd at 8/7c.

