Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Chloe Bailey is making an announcement.

The 22-year-old singer/actress and one half of the Grammy-nominated group Chloe x Halle decided to remind folks of two things: one, grown-ish returned on Freeform, complete with Saweetie making her acting debut in a recurring role this season. two, she’s grown (if the content of Ungodly Hour didn’t already tell you) and decided to show out with her own edition of the #bussitchallenge.

Erica Banks‘ viral challenge has already seen a few notable celebrity entrants but Chloe’s is well — see for yourself.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

While both Chloe and Halle have started making a little separation from one another by announcing individual Instagram pages, don’t expect them to keep the foot off the gas in film, television, and music. Season 3 of grown-ish premiered on January 21.

SEE ALSO:

Chloe x Halle Break Down The ‘Ungodly Hour,’ ‘Grownish,’ Quarantine Faves & More! [EXCLUSIVE]

Voices: What Chloe x Halle Song Best Describes Their Relationship? [Video]

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Chloe Bailey Of Chloe X Halle Shuts Down The #BussItChallenge Ahead Of ‘Grown-ish’ Premiere [VIDEO] was originally published on theboxhouston.com