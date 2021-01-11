Buss It Challenge Has Women Showing Off BAWDY! [Videos]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Buss It Challenge has become the next trend to sweep the Tik Tokers worldwide. In this challenge, women get to show off how great they been taking care of themselves during the quarantine. The song behind the viral thirst traps is Erica Banks “Buss It” song. Coming off the viral Corvette Corvette Tik Tok challenge by Philly’s own Pop Hunna, it comes as no surprise that another challenge has surfaced. This time, the ladies are taking over! Celebrities like Monica & Dani Leigh chose to get in on the fun and did their own version of the Buss It Challenge!

Check out some of our favorite ones below!

