Jeff Johnson Breaks Down Joe Biden’s Diverse Cabinet [WATCH]

As we celebrate the last days of President Donald Trump in office, Jeff Johnson breaks down the newest cabinet that will be taking the office. Jeff breaks down the demographics of Biden’s cabinet and discusses how it’s the most diverse we’ve seen. Also, he makes it clear that the American people need to not only be happy that Trump is leaving office but to hold Biden and Harris accountable for the things they promised.

