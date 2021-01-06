Front Page News: No Charges Against Police Officer Who Shot Jacob Blake In Kenosha, WI [WATCH]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Reverend Raphael Warnock is projected to win the US Senate against Kelly Loeffler in the Georgia run-off elections. In other news, it looks like Jacob Blake who was shot in Kenosha, Wisconsin is not getting justice. The officers who shot the black man will not face any jail time or charges.

Don’t forget to wear your mask and protect yourselves because coronavirus is still real. Yesterday 3,775 people died from coronavirus making it the deadliest day.

