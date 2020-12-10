Jeff Johnson Explains Why The State Of Texas Is Suing The Supreme Court [WATCH]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Some Americans are clearly still upset by the election results and Texas is taking action. The state of Texas is suing the Supreme Court due to Joe Biden winning in battle ground states. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed a lawsuit against four states claiming skewed election results in three states. Paxton filed his suit against Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Michigan and 17 other states followed along with the Lone Star State. In other news, Jeff Johnson praises Rashida Jones, the newest president of MSNBC.

