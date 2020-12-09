Swizz Beatz Explains His Pick In Hypothetical Cam’ron vs Ma$e Verzuz

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

The next Verzuz episode set for December 12 features R&B stars, Keyshia Cole and Ashanti. While followers are excited to watch their favorite R&B songs go hit-for-hit in a battle, there is a lot of chatter on a hypothetical matchup that could be big for New York rap fans.

In the latest episode of The Joe Budden Podcast, the fellas discussed the likelihood of Ma$e getting his day on the Verzuz stage. After sizing up the Harlem legend’s catalog housing a long list of writing credits and stellar features, it was quickly agreed upon that Cam’ron would not only be the perfect contender but could actually take the W in the match-up.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Not long afterward, the podcasters called Swizz Beatz to pitch the Verzuz co-founder their idea for the next New York battle.

“How do you feel about Mason Betha in a Verzuz —” Budden excitedly said on the phone. Before finishing his sentence, Swizz chimed, “Cam’ron.”

When pressed if he was already working on uniting the rappers for an upcoming episode, the record producer avoided answering altogether. “Guess what? I’ll let y’all work on that. How bout that?” He later added, “We were working on a Dipset one… But I like Cam and Ma$e.”

Swizz continued, “I think Cam got Ma$e in this one. My pops managed Ma$e. Love Cam. I think my pops managed Cam at one point, too, if I’m not mistaken. But that was all family. The only reason is that Ma$e stopped real short. Ma$e stopped, like, if he has a lot of mixtapes, freestyles… got a lot of features. I don’t know. I’d have to really set that up. You gotta remember Cam got a solo life and a Dipset life. He can play all of that. And he can play his features, too.”

At one point, Joe Budden jokingly teased that Swizz’s New York card should be revoked for allowing all of the legendary Verzus moments to happen for every city but his own hometown— no shots to Fabolous and Jadakiss. However, a match-up with Ma$e and Cam’ron could make history and bring a big win for Harlem.

Watch the full clip below.

RELATED NEWS:

Cardi B Issues Warning To Men Ahead Of Verzuz Battle

SnowCone vs. Clone: Fans Hilariously Discuss The Jeezy Vs. Gucci Mane VERZUZ

Hot Spot: Reactions To The Patti LaBelle & Gladys Knight VERZUZ [WATCH]

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Swizz Beatz Explains His Pick In Hypothetical Cam’ron vs Ma$e Verzuz was originally published on hiphopwired.com