Colonizers are always trying to pull a fast one, even when it’s blatantly obvious. A Tik Tok user used a mayo version of Ashanti’s “Foolish” in her video that has gone viral, but didn’t bother to give the former Murder Inc. singer her due credit.

Not this white Girl stealing Ashanti’s song and trying to claim it as her own….. pic.twitter.com/KBtgZUry6u — 𝔑𝔞𝔥𝔞⁷ (@gwuapbby) September 6, 2020

Danielle Cohn, a social media personality, used a cover version of “Foolish” for her Tik Tok video, and even used the notoriety to sell merchandise. All without an inkling of mention of Ashanti beyond a “thanks.” Then she went with the “it’s a cover” jig.

Do people not understand what a cover is 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Danielle Cohn🖤 (@DanielleCohn555) September 6, 2020

The nerve.

— please stop quoting this with “iTz a CovEr.” I’m not dumb I know what a cover is. And I never said it wasn’t. She didn’t give Ashanti Credit on TikTok initially, she said “MY NEW SONG.” and she made Merchandise to Sell & Make a Profit off of “Her New Song.” PUHLEASE stfu. pic.twitter.com/FVurSerOOz — 𝙻𝚒𝚋𝚋𝚢 𝙵𝚘𝚕𝚏𝚊𝚡 (@BAAQ_) September 6, 2020

Twitter has taken upon itself to correct the colonizer’s oversight, and drag her for filth in the process. We’re just here for the slander, and commentary.

See some of the most well-deserved hot takes below.

But anyways stream the original ☺️☺️https://t.co/haYzBHNeO4 — 𝔑𝔞𝔥𝔞⁷ (@gwuapbby) September 6, 2020

Tik Tok Colonizer Danielle Cohn Called Out For Using Ashanti Song Without Credit was originally published on hiphopwired.com