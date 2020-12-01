Ari Lennox Creates Jingle With Google To Support Black Business ‘Grounded’

Songstress Ari Lennox has been working to spotlight black-owned businesses with her new Youtube series with co-host Shaughn Cooper. They have interviewed and released episodes highlighting a few businesses from her hometown Washington, DC from a local ice cream shop to a wildly new and successful online plant shop. Most recently, Lennox took her series beyond Youtube to partner with Google and US Black Chambers, Inc. to create a jingle for the black and woman-owned plant shop, Grounded for Black-owned Friday.

The full track produced by Elite and Joe Endozo features a soulful short jingle of Ari Lennox discussing the relationship between plant care and mental health. The animated visual that accompanies the song showcases images of black girl magic dancing and meditating alongside a room full of plants. Ari never allows the world to forget she is a proud DC native and she was sure to include the best local businesses in her black-owned business round-up.

It has gain insane momentum since its’ launch this year on Earth Day. The DC-based online plant shop and planterior design firm have been featured in a number of publications The Root to Washington Post.

The shop was founded by two women HBCU graduates with a shared idea and passion for plants. Grounded hopes to shed light on the many health benefits of caring for plants with their motto being “disconnect and decompress.” After planning for months to launch their online business, the world was hit with a global pandemic and like many businesses, the two young entrepreneurs had to redirect their vision for their new business. It seems that the pandemic and consumers being stuck to their computers all day proved to be the best predicament for a unique business like Grounded.

They have since partnered with several companies, brands, and creatives to promote the shop and their cause. Grounded recently collaborated with VEGA on Cyber Monday to answer the question of if technology and nature can co-exist.

It is amazing to see businesses use their creativity to become more innovative despite the hardships several small black businesses have faced during such uncertain times. It is also important to note that creatives, like Dreamville’s songstress Ari Lennox, continue to support small businesses at this time. Though the market may seem oversaturated with many small businesses launching offering similar products, breakthrough businesses like Grounded prove that if you execute an idea well, you can see substantial success.

