Floyd Mayweather Wants Black Athletes Stop Making Fun of Nate Robinson Getting Knocked Out

Nate Robinson, an exceptional athlete, tried his hand at boxing over the weekend during the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. fight and got knocked the hell out. While many have been making fun of him, retired boxer Floyd Mayweather is coming to his defense.

The self-proclaimed best boxer ever called on everyone, including Black athletes, to stop mocking Robinson (36) for getting his bell rung by YouTuber Jake Paul (23) during his boxing debut. Instantly Robinson became the meme of the year with some folks starting the #NateRobinsonChallenge imitating the 3x slam dunk champion while he was laid out on the boxing mat.

A thread of my favorite Jake Paul vs Nate Robinson memes #NateRobinsonChallenge ⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/B969pO7JFg — bpelly (@bpelly_) November 29, 2020

Mayweather took to Instagram to show support for Robinson sharing a photo of them, writing:

“Nate, I’m proud of you, and I will always stand behind all my brothers.” “I will never kick my brother when he’s down.”

“It’s ok for people to voice their opinions on social media, but no black athletes or black entertainers, especially black NBA players, should make a mockery out of you.” Mayweather could be referring to the reactions from Robinson’s NBA brethren, such as Paul Pierce, Bradley Beal, Steph Curry , and Dikembe Mutombo, to name a few. https://twitter.com/officialmutombo/status/1332901290167455744?s=20The undefeated boxer continued, “We are supposed to all stand with each other through the good, bad, and ugly. I’m here to uplift you and let you know we all love you and congratulate you for just making an effort.” Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). He would close out his post with a side note pointing out that any issues he had with other Black folks were in self-defense after they got at him. How nice of Floyd to stick up for Robinson, but it was all good when Manny Pacquiao was viciously knocked out in the same manner and was memed to the high heavens for days on social media. Robinson has broken his silence on the matter and even thanks fellow hoopers for their support on the gram. He even made light of getting knocked the hell out by sharing a scene from the classic film Friday featuring John Witherspoon’s character telling Craig (Ice Cube) to put the guns down and start using his fists to solve problems because you live to fight another day. Now we don’t know if that means Robinson wants to get back in the ring again, but rest assured, if the result is the same, there damn sure will be jokes again. Sorry, Floyd. Photo: Joe Scarnici / Getty RELATED NEWS: The Best Reactions To Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr.’s Exhibition Match Mike Tyson Vs. Roy Jones Jr. Exhibition Somehow Ends In Draw, Twitter Declares Snoop Dogg The Winner

