Have you ever wondered what the inner workings of a bona fide HBCU marching band look like?

Wonder no more, as One X, in collaboration with Facebook, gives viewers an up-close and personal look at “Sonic Boom Of The South” — known as Jackson State University‘s marching band — which stars in the first of a 10-episode series about HBCU band culture that features students and faculty members.

Watch the trailer for the first episode below.

Behind The Battle: The Sonic Boom Of The South, Jackson State University’s Official Marching Band was originally published on newsone.com

