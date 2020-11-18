Rock T’s HBCU Spotlight: Raheem Devaughn, Coppin State University [WATCH]

For the HBCU-You Know Spotlight, we’re taking it to Baltimore, Maryland. We’re showing love to the home of the blue and gold eagles, Coppin State University.

Singer Raheem DeVaughn, found his passion and love for singing at his HBCU when he saw street singers and started harmonizing with them. After that the rest was history. The BET award winner and Grammy-nominated artist is a living legend.

Listen to his story and how his HBCU impacted his journey.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE