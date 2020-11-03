Beyonce Endorses Joe Biden And Kamala Harris Rocking A Bad A** Balmain Fit

Trump may have Lil’ Wayne, but Biden has Beyonce! In traditional Bey fashion, the superstar took to social media, 24 hours before election day, to officially endorse a presidential candidate and make it known she’s #TeamBidenHarris.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Bey, who recently dropped her adidas X Ivy Park collection, made a political and fashion statement wearing a Biden/Harris mask to compliment a bad a** black and white Balmain fit. The Houston-native tips the brim of her chic hat to reveal an “I Voted” sticker while encouraging her fellow Texans to cast their ballot. “Come thru, Texas! #vote,” she captioned the moving image on social media.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Bey followed the stylish post with a graphic that also encouraged all her followers to vote. “The most important drop is at the ballot box,” it reads. Clearly, Bey was clearly making a nod to her highly sought-after Ivy Park box and the ballot box. Get it?!

Beyonce used her platform in 2016 to endorse former Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and she was incredibly active in politics throughout President Obama’s eight years in office.

This isn’t the first time Bey made a statement using her fashion. She donned a pantsuit while performing at Hillary Clinton’s #GetOutTheVote concert.

Beyonce isn’t the only celebrity to lend their support to the Biden/ Harris ticket. Lady Gaga is trending after tweeting a photo wearing a Biden/Harris pin.

She also reposted her “Videophone” co-star on her Instastories. Gaga will hit the stage at Joe Biden’s Pennsylvania campaign stop tonight. Of course, Gaga’s support rattled Trump who used his final campaign trail to talk negatively about the superstar. “I could tell you stories about Lady Gaga,” he said in a clip circulating social media.

We dare agent 45 to say something about Beyonce and subsequently get stung by the Beyhive.

Go Vote!

RELATED NEWS:

We Love To See It: Obama Campaigns For Joe Biden In Florida With More Smoke For Trump

Beyonce’ Shares A Sneak Peak Of The Newest Ivy Park Collection “Drip 2”

#EndSARS: Beyoncé, Rihanna, & More Show Support For Nigeria’s End SARS Movement

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Beyonce Endorses Joe Biden And Kamala Harris Rocking A Bad A** Balmain Fit was originally published on hellobeautiful.com