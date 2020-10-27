Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man With Knife Who Video Shows Didn’t Pose Deadly Threat To Police

Protesters took to the streets of Philadelphia Monday night hours after a pair of white police officers shot and killed a Black man who had a knife but did not appear to be threatening the lives of the cops, according to a viral video of the shooting. Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a West Philadelphia street as his mother begged police not to shoot him.

In #Philadelphia police just murdered an unarmed man in West Philadelphia. About a hundred protestors are taking the streets up Spruce. pic.twitter.com/rtsxYwDEpL — Sharmin Hossain (@sharminultra) October 27, 2020

Video shows the 27-year-old Wallace walking — not running or charging or aggressively approaching — toward the officers, wh could be seen scrambling while retreating and aiming their guns at him. Wallace continued to walking when the officers fired their weapons in front of multiple onlookers. Markers on the ground at the scene showed what appeared to be at least 12 shots fired during the encounter that took place around 4 p.m. When the shooting happened, Wallace did not appear to be close enough to the officers to pose a mortal threat to them.

Rioting and looting have kicked off in #Philadelphia following the fatal police shooting of #WalterWallaceJr. pic.twitter.com/SKelc7fH9M — It's Going Down (@IGD_News) October 27, 2020

Wallace’s father told the Philadelphia Inquirer that his son suffered from mental illness and wondered why they had to resort to using lethal force.

A caravan of dozens of cars and protestors are driving up Walnut protesting the murder of Walter Wallace #Philadelphia #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/OxTwamfV0i — Sharmin Hossain (@sharminultra) October 27, 2020

“Why didn’t they use a Taser?” Walter Wallace Sr. asked. “His mother was trying to defuse the situation.”

He added: “He has mental issues. Why you have to gun him down?”

A police SUV is on fire at 52nd and market, surrounded by a crowd of a couple hundred pic.twitter.com/dwSFbNoMgs — Anna Orso (@anna_orso) October 27, 2020

The Philadelphia Police Department said it would review the shooting as well as the officers’ bodycam footage.

It was unclear how police were notified.

Video footage of the shooting follows below. It is explicit and graphic and should be viewed with discretion.

Philadelphia cops fatally shot Walter Wallace Jr. today, firing 10+ times at him while he stood at least 10ft away. He allegedly had a knife but cops made NO attempts at de-escalating the situation in this video. They went straight to killing Wallace in front of his loved ones! pic.twitter.com/U2zYGqK7Ag — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) October 27, 2020

The Inquirer reported that protesters were responsible for “vandalism and looting” following the police violence. But the protests reportedly turned violent, as well.

“At least one police vehicle was set on fire Monday night and destroyed, and several police officers were injured by bricks or other objects hurled from the crowd,” the Inquirer reported. “One officer was hospitalized after getting run over by a speeding truck.”

A large black pick-up truck just sped through the area striking at least two police officers. Multiple officers down, requesting back up immediately.pic.twitter.com/oEvn2Cb40o — Shane B. Murphy (@shanermurph) October 27, 2020

The shooting drew attention to the difference in police responses to mentally ill people depending on the color of their skin.

#WalterWallaceJr was shot multiple times and killed by @philadelphiapd. He allegedly had a knife. He suffered from mental illness. Compare his shooting to the way police respond to a mentally ill, knife wielding, white man. America pic.twitter.com/30XSZTu40f — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) October 27, 2020

Wallace’s death was at least the second high-profile police killing of a Black man suffering from mental illness in recent months. Police in Rochester, New York, in March shot and killed Daniel Prude, who was nearly nude at the time. Still, police thought it would be prudent to — as the New York Times reported — “put a hood over his head and then pressed his face into the pavement for two minutes.”

Wallace’s police killing all but mirrored that of Saheed Vassell, the Black man who had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and was shot by cops in 2018 in New York City. Vassell pointed what turned out to be a metal pipe at pedestrians during a walk in his Brooklyn neighborhood. Someone called the police to alert them about Vassell before four responding officers opened fire on the West Indian man within seconds of their arrival, a surveillance video revealed.

This is America.

Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man With Knife Who Video Shows Didn't Pose Deadly Threat To Police