Attorney Ben Crump Shares Details On The Police Shooting Of Walter Wallace In Philly [WATCH]

After another police shooting is turning another city upside down, we have Attorney Ben Crump on the phone to share details of the recent incidents. Most recently, Philadelphia is protesting the fatal shooting of Walter Wallace. Crump says that Wallace was shot while going through a mental health episode and his mother begged police to not shoot after calling for an ambulance and not officers.

Outside of Chicago, a 19-year-old Marcellis Stinnette was shot by the police while in the car with his girlfriend, Tafara Williams who survived. We hear Williams’ story about what happened that day she says the police wanted them to bleed out.

Attorney Crump details these cases and what the community can expect moving forward.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE