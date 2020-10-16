The “Coming To America” Sequel Is Heading To Amazon In A Deal Reportedly Worth $125M

The coronavirus has affected everyone’s way of life– including when it comes to downtime.

Whether it be parties, hanging with friends, or even going to movies. Not only are movie theatres closed, but several high profile flicks are now rescheduling how they’ll be released– and that includes the sequel to Coming To America.

In a deal worth roughly $125 million, the sequel to the Eddie Murphy classic is reportedly being sold by distributor Paramount Pictures to Amazon Studios.

Originally, the movie was set to be a Christmas release and sure to be a hit at the box offices. Still, given the coronavirus and no one being quite sure when the movie theatres will be back to full capacity, it makes more sense to just release it online via Amazon. It’d be following in the footsteps of movies like Mulan that went straight to Disney+ for an additional $30, Antebellum, Miss Juneteenth, Irresistible, and Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods.

Since news released that there would be a sequel to the 80s classic, people have been hyped. The original saw Prince Akeem Joffer, played by Eddie Murphy, as a royal member of the fictional nation of Zamunda who travels to the United States — Queens, New York to be exact– in hopes of finding a wife. The second installment of the movie finds Akeem set to become King of Zamunda when he finds out that he’s got a son named Lavelle in America that he never knew about. Now Akeem and Semmi must return to the states to honoring the dying king’s wish to groom his grandson as the crown prince.

Sources added that the supposed release date is December 18, making it the perfect movie to watch with your family over the holidays.

