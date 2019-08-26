Eddie Murphy became a star after joining the cast of Saturday Night Live while in the 80’s. After a too-long hiatus, the renowned comedian will return to host the show that launched his career in December.

Live from your timeline, we’ve got some news. #SNL pic.twitter.com/7HrcoM8OPg — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) August 26, 2019

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Murphy will be holding SNL down during the holidays this December 21.

This will be Murphy’s first time hosting in 35 years. Also, don’t count on his revitalizing Buckwheat. But, plenty of folk are hoping Murphy doubles up as the musical guest, too.

Now that would be epic. Peep the reactions below.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Eddie Murphy Finally Returns To ‘Saturday Night Live’ In December, Twitter Here For It was originally published on hiphopwired.com