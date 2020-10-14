Senator Kamala Harris Speaks On Health Care, HBCUs, and The VP Debate [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Senator and Vice President nominee Kamala Harris spoke with Rickey Smiley as we get closer to the November 3 election day. Harris reviewed her thoughts and points made at the most recent debate about health care, HBCUs, and the current pandemic.

Speaking on voting, she encourages listeners to come up with a plan to vote and don’t leave it until the last minute. Whether you’re voting in person or have others she encourages early voting.

Listen to hear Harris speak out on these topics.

