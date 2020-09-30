CLOSE
It’s A Girl! Kevin Hart And Wife Eniko Welcome Baby #2

Kevin Hart and Eniko Hart

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Comedian Kevin Hart and wife Eniko Hart have just welcomed in the newest addition of the family, Kaori Mai Hart. The comedian’s wife posted on social media confirming that their daughter has arrived!

The power couple originally announced that Eniko was pregnant back in March. Kaori Mai will be accompanied by her three siblings Kenzo, Hendrix, and Heaven. Philly native Kevin Hart will have a lot more “laughing at my pain” moments as this is his second child with Eniko but has 4 children total.

Whew, may the force be with you Mr & Mrs. Hart!

View this post on Instagram

Soon to be a family of 6…. #Harts

A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on

 

 

