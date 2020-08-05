Hot Spot: Kevin Hart Receives Backlash For Supporting Ellen Degeneres [WATCH]

The Hot Spot is filled hot topics starring Kanye West, Whitney Houston, and Kevin Hart!

Kayne West has officially dropped out of the presidential race in New Jersey and we are all thanking God.

After much speculation of discrimination, Kevin Hart runs to defend talk show host Ellen Degeneres. Hart got a lot of backlash from Gary and social media for coming to her defense.

Sony has picked up Whitney Houston’s biopic and Rihanna shares her inspiration for Fenty Skin.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE