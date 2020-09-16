Attorney Ben Crump Explains The $12M Settlement To Breonna Taylor’s Family [WATCH]

Attorney Ben Crump joins the show to explain the break down of the $12M Breonna Taylor settlement. He says it is one of the largest settlements a black family was offered.

The City of Lousiville, Kentucky settled with Breonna Taylor’s family and also included a police reform to prevent situations like this in the future. Though the police officers are still free, the family and Crump hope that the laws in place will now represent structural change.

