Kimora Lee Simmons Launches Baby Phat Beauty With Daughters Ming and Aoki

Looks like the 90s is continuing to make a strong comeback. Over the last year, we’ve seen a variety of beauty and fashion references to the classic era. From Cardi B and Megan thee Stallion’s hair and makeup in WAP, to the Monica and Brandy R&B Verzuz battle, you sort of had no choice but to pull out your black lip liner and iridescent lipstick.

Popular fashion brand Baby Phat recently revamped their line to appeal to the younger generation. On Tuesday, Kimora Lee Simmons took to Instagram to announce the launch of Baby Phat Beauty, in partnership with her daughters. Because Kimora has a daughter in her late teens and one in her early 20’s, their insight can push the success of the company to the next level.

In a statement, Kimora said, “This is the retro brand that’s reborn looking through the eyes of young people like Ming and Aoki.”

The first product from the new beauty line is the Shimmer Dreams three-piece kit. It includes an ultra-shiny lip gloss, a hydrating hand lotion, and an iridescent shimmery body spray. The collection has a total of 9 items which is divided into 3 sets, retailing at $45.

The body sprays in each set align with the personalities of Kimora, Ming, and Aoki. Kimora’s fragrance is Divine ($45.00, BabyPhatBeauty.com), Ming’s is Opulence ($45.00, BabyPhatBeauty.com), and Aoki’s is Ethereal ($45.00, BabyPhatBeauty.com).

You can shop the entire collection at BabyPhatBeauty.com. What do you think? Are you here for this mother/daughter revamp?

