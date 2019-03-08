Russell And Kimora Lee Simmons’ Daughter Blasts Classmate For Calling Her The N-Word

via Bossip.com: Aoki Lee Simmons took to IG to blast a racist bully — and she doesn’t care if they see it!

The daughter of Kimora Lee and Russel Simmons says she chose to blast her now blocked classmate because of racial discrimination occurring even in “nice” schools and neighborhoods. Aoki wrote on her Instagram story:

I can’t fight every person who uses racial slurs, but you can be damn sure you’re not going to call me the N-word in class during group work. I can’t stand people sometimes you think that stuff doesn’t [sic] happen in a nice school or a nice neighborhood but rest assured it does. I’ve had ENOUGH you’re [sic] going to stop telling me I’m not Black because I’m mixed and you’re [sic] going to stop telling me I’m the only black person that doesn’t [sic] like to be called ni**a.

Aoki says she’s since blocked the person who called her the slur but wanted her classmates to pass on the message. She also says that racism should not be pushed aside because some is a “nice guy” or girl, and encouraged her friends to unfriend the bully.

See Aoki’s full rant here.

Good for her! Hopefully, she has these racist kids shook and they straighten up.

