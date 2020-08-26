Detroit Woman Was Still Breathing Right Before She Was About To Be Embalmed

A woman from Detroit who was officially declared dead encountered nothing short of a miracle after a funeral home attendant discovered she was still alive.

Timesha Beauchamp, 20, was declared dead by an emergency room doctor around 8 a.m. on Saturday according to, PEOPLE. Around 11:30 a.m., she was picked up by the James H. Cole Home for Funerals, where a technician was in the beginning stages of the embalming process before they noticed her breathing.

Woman Declared Dead Was About to Be Embalmed When Funeral Home Saw Her Breathing, Attorney Says​ https://t.co/uM5TEmSFIb — People (@people) August 25, 2020

“The funeral director called the family, was very upset about it,” her family’s attorney Geoffrey Fieger said during a Tuesday press conference. “Timesha was eventually rushed to Sinai-Grace Hospital, where she’s been treated ever since. There is no specific diagnosis at the moment, [but] we understand she’s in critical condition.”

Timesha, who lives with cerebral palsy, was declared dead after police were called to her family’s home Saturday morning. She was discovered with pale lips and had difficulty breathing. Her condition requires her to undergo three breathing treatments a day.

Fire Department paramedics attempted to revive her for 30 minutes before she was declared dead, The New York Post, reports. Her body was then released to the family to make funeral arrangements.

Shockingly, Timesha’s godmother who is a registered nurse indicated to the attending physician that she was still alive before she was taken to the funeral home in a body bag.

“She indicated that she had seen Timesha breathing and she felt that Timesha had a pulse,” Fieger said at the press conference. “And the police did not respond to her statements that she did not believe her goddaughter was dead… She was in the room, she was there with the police and the EMS and she told them that she had been moving, she saw movements. They told her they did not believe the movements were volitional, that the movements were involuntary, they were related to the drugs they had administered to Timesha, and that it did not change their opinion as to the fact that they felt she was dead.”

According to The Post, there was a 90-minute interval between the discovery at the funeral home and the race to get her back to the hospital.

“On behalf of the family, we’re devastated about what has happened. We would like people to continue to pray for Timesha, and keep her family in your prayers,” her mother, Erica Lattimore, said in a statement.

We are definitely praying for Timesha’s recovery and for her family’s comfort during this difficult time.

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

