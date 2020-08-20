Special K Gives Reasons Why Kamala Harris Is Black Enough For Our Support [WATCH]

In honor of the Democratic National Convention, Special K gives us the reasons why Kamala Harris is black enough for our support. Barack Obama faced the same exact criticism, so since we have to always prove our leader’s blackness, here it is.

Besides being an HBCU graduate and a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated, listen to all the reasons Kamala Harris proves that she’s is blackity black.

